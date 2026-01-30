Is January 31 a School Holiday? State-Wise School Status Update

With January 31 falling on a Saturday, many parents and students across India are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain closed or function as usual. In most states, January 31 is a regular working Saturday for schools that follow a six-day academic week, as there are no major festivals, public holidays, or special observances scheduled for the day.

School Working Status Across Major States

In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, most schools are expected to operate normally on January 31. Educational institutions that follow a six-day school schedule will conduct regular classes, while schools that observe a five-day working week may remain closed, as per their internal policy.

Since there is no state-wide or national holiday declared for January 31, students should prepare for a regular academic day unless informed otherwise by their respective schools.

Special Holiday in Mulugu District, Telangana

However, an exception applies in Mulugu district of Telangana, where schools have been declared closed due to the ongoing Medaram Jathara festival preparations. The large-scale tribal festival attracts lakhs of devotees, prompting local authorities to declare a school holiday in the district to ensure safety, smooth crowd management, and public convenience.

Are Any Other States Observing School Holidays?

As of now, no other major states have announced a school holiday on January 31. Since there are no prominent festivals, religious events, or public celebrations, schools across most parts of the country will remain open.

Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official school circulars and district education department announcements to avoid any confusion

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