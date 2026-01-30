TG EAPCET 2026 Timetable Announced; Exams Begin from May 4

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 timetable has been officially finalized by the EAPCET Committee. The decision was taken during the first coordination meeting held on January 30, 2026.

As per the finalized plan, the formal notification will be released through leading newspapers on February 14, 2026. Following this announcement, the online application process will commence on February 19, 2026. Candidates can submit their applications without any late fee until April 4, 2026.

The entrance examinations for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams are scheduled for May 4 and May 5, 2026. Meanwhile, the Engineering stream examinations will be conducted from May 9 to May 11, 2026.

Students aspiring to secure admissions into professional courses across Telangana are advised to carefully track these important dates and complete the application process well in advance. The TG EAPCET serves as a crucial gateway for candidates seeking entry into undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs offered by universities and affiliated colleges across the state.

Further details regarding application guidelines, exam pattern, syllabus, and hall ticket download will be made available through the official notification and the TG EAPCET website.

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