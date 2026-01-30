JEE Main 2026 Answer Key, Result Date: Session 1 Provisional Key & Scorecard Timeline Revealed

With the conclusion of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on January 29, attention has now shifted to the upcoming release of the answer keys, recorded responses, and result date. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination took place over six days in January and witnessed participation from a massive number of engineering aspirants.

When Will JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Be Released?

Although NTA has not issued an official notification yet, reports suggest that the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets may be released in early February 2026. Candidates will be able to download them from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The answer key will help candidates estimate their scores and assess their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

Steps to Check JEE Main Answer Key

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key link

View the PDF displayed on the screen

Download it for reference

Can Candidates Challenge the Answer Key?

Yes. After the provisional key is released, candidates can challenge any question by paying ₹200 per objection. However, challenges must be submitted online along with valid proof. NTA has clearly stated that objections submitted without justification or through other platforms will be rejected.

After reviewing all objections, experts will finalize the answers and release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the results.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Date

As per the official brochure, the JEE Main Session 1 result will be announced by February 12, 2026. The result will include percentile scores and All India Ranks (AIR), which will be crucial for JEE Advanced eligibility.

Expected Cut-Off for JEE Main 2026

Based on previous trends, the expected qualifying marks are:

General: 100–110

EWS: 80–85

OBC-NCL: 75–80

SC: 50–55

ST: 40–45

PwD: Up to 30

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure they meet deadlines for objections and result downloads.