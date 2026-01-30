Naari Naari Naduma Murari OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Sharwanand's Sankranti Blockbuster?

The Telugu romantic entertainer Naari Naari Naduma Murari has emerged as one of the surprise hits of the Sankranti season, despite facing stiff competition from big-budget films. Starring Sharwanand in the lead role and featuring Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya as female leads, the film was directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced by Anil Sunkara.

The movie, which hit theatres on January 14, received a positive response from audiences and managed to perform well at the box office. Now, the makers are bringing the film to digital platforms for a wider audience.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Naari Naari Naduma Murari will start streaming from February 4. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, making it accessible to viewers across India.

This release will benefit movie lovers who missed watching it on the big screen and those who prefer OTT viewing.

Theatrical Run vs OTT Arrival

During a success celebration event on January 23, Sharwanand had expressed confidence that the film would continue its theatrical run for several more weeks and mentioned that more theatres were being added. However, the quick transition to OTT within two weeks of release has surprised many, as early digital premieres often impact theatre footfalls.

What This Means for the Film

While the theatrical run may slow down after the OTT launch, the digital release is expected to expand the film’s reach and popularity among a broader audience. With its multi-language availability and strong buzz, Naari Naari Naduma Murari is likely to attract significant viewership on Prime Video.

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