Varanasi Release Date: Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Film to Hit Screens on April 7, 2027

After rewriting history with RRR, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his most ambitious project yet—Varanasi. Featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the pan-Indian epic is now officially set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Initially planned for a January 2027 release, the makers have shifted the date to April to ensure a clear run at the box office and maximize its global impact. The move further strengthens Varanasi’s positioning as a flagship international release from Indian cinema.

The film marks a landmark collaboration between Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who headlines the project as Rudhra, a powerful and enigmatic protagonist. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of the formidable antagonist Kumbha. Adding to the excitement is the return of composer MM Keeravani, whose music played a crucial role in RRR’s worldwide success.

Varanasi is envisioned as a sweeping action-adventure that traverses continents and centuries. From Antarctica’s icy wilderness to Africa’s vast terrains and the spiritual heart of India—Varanasi—the film blends mythology, historical elements, and high-octane action into a grand cinematic experience. Inspired by classic adventure franchises, the narrative focuses on an emotionally charged hero’s journey set against a global backdrop.

With Rajamouli’s proven ability to connect with international audiences, expectations for Varanasi are sky-high. As anticipation continues to build, the film is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious and closely watched Indian projects slated for release in the coming years.