Is January 14 a Bank Holiday for Bhogi? State-Wise Bank Status Explained

As the Sankranti festivities begin across India, many people are unsure whether banks will remain open or closed on January 14, especially since Bhogi is celebrated on this day in several southern states. Bhogi marks the first day of the four-day Sankranti/Pongal festival and is an important occasion in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. This often creates confusion among customers planning bank visits during the festive period.

Is January 14 a Bank Holiday for Bhogi?

Banks are not closed nationwide on January 14 for Bhogi. However, in some states, January 14 is observed as a bank holiday because the day coincides with Makar Sankranti/Uttarayan in those regions.

Where Banks Will Be Closed on January 14

Even though Bhogi itself is not a national holiday for banks, several states will still see bank closures on January 14 due to regional observances.

In states such as Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, banks will remain shut on January 14 because Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu are celebrated on this date.

This means that people living in these regions should avoid planning in-branch banking activities on January 14.

Where Banks Will Remain Open on January 14

In states where Bhogi alone is celebrated on January 14, such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, banks will remain open on this day.

Although Bhogi is an important festival, it is not listed as a mandatory bank holiday under the RBI calendar for January 14 in these states.

Customers in these regions can carry out regular banking work without disruption.

Why the Confusion Occurs

The festival dates for Sankranti vary slightly depending on regional customs and astrological calculations. While some states celebrate the main Sankranti day on January 14, others observe it on January 15.

This leads to different bank holidays across states, prompting many to wonder whether January 14 is officially a holiday or not.

Digital Banking Services Will Function Normally

Regardless of regional holidays, online services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs remain active on January 14. Customers can continue using digital platforms even if branches are closed in their particular state.

Also read: Sankranti Holidays for Intermediate Colleges in Telangana: January 11 to 18 - TSBIE