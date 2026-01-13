Sankranti Holidays for Intermediate Colleges in Telangana: January 11 to 18 - TSBIE

The Telangana Education Department has officially announced Sankranti holidays for Intermediate (Junior College) students across the state, bringing clarity and relief to students and parents ahead of the festive season.

As per the academic calendar issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), all government, private, and aided junior colleges in Telangana will remain closed from January 11 to January 18.

Since January 19 falls on a Sunday, colleges will reopen on January 20 (Monday). This effectively gives Intermediate students eight consecutive days of holidays, starting after colleges close on Saturday, January 10.

School Holidays on a Different Schedule

For school students, Sankranti holidays will be observed from January 10 to January 16. While school students get holidays a day earlier, Intermediate students benefit from two additional days of leave compared to schools.

Strict Instructions to Private Colleges

Along with announcing the holidays, the Intermediate Board has issued strict guidelines to private junior colleges. Authorities have categorically warned that no special or additional classes should be conducted during the Sankranti vacation period.

Officials made it clear that stringent action will be taken against managements found violating these instructions. The objective, according to the department, is to ensure that students can celebrate the festival stress-free with their families, without academic pressure during the holidays.

The announcement has been welcomed by students and parents alike, especially those planning to travel to their native places to celebrate Sankranti.