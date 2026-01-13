New OTT Releases (Jan 12–16): Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, Seven Dials, The Rip & More

It’s time for your weekly OTT update, and the upcoming days bring a perfect blend of thrillers, mysteries, historical dramas, comedies and documentaries across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Apple TV. Here’s a complete breakdown of the biggest releases you can start streaming this week, January 13 to 18.

Bank of Bhagyalakshmi — January 12 (ZEE5)

What begins as a high-stakes heist quickly spirals into chaos in this satirical thriller set during a tense rural Karnataka election. Kanaka (‘Tiger’) and his gang of five small-time thieves break into a cooperative bank rumoured to hold crores in political black money—only to find ₹66,999 in the safe. As their plan collapses due to a jammed door and a fast-forming police perimeter, a simple robbery becomes an accidental hostage drama. Starring Dheekshith Shetty and Brinda Acharya, the film blends dark humour with sharp social commentary.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — January 12 (JioHotstar)

The beloved Crawley household returns one last time in this emotional final chapter. Set in 1930, Lady Mary grapples with a public scandal surrounding her divorce, threatening the family’s fragile aristocratic status. Meanwhile, Lord Grantham faces the financial fallout of the 1929 stock market crash. The film reunites the original cast and serves as a heartfelt tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith.

Industry Season 4 — January 12 (JioHotstar)

With Pierpoint’s collapse shaking the finance world, the series returns with a soft reboot that shifts its focus to global fintech. Harper Stern dives into morally grey short-selling strategies at her new fund, while Yasmin struggles to adapt to her new married life with Sir Henry Muck. A disruptive payment processor called ‘Tender’ changes everything. The new season features Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn and Charlie Heaton.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 — January 12 (Netflix)

This feature-length documentary captures the final year of production of Stranger Things’ concluding season. Directed by Martina Radwan, it follows the cast and crew from the emotional table read to the final shot. The Duffer Brothers reflect on the creative challenges of closing a decade-long cultural phenomenon, while cast members share heartfelt goodbyes.

Pole to Pole with Will Smith — January 13 (JioHotstar)

Will Smith undertakes his most ambitious National Geographic expedition in this seven-part docuseries. His 100-day, 26,000-mile journey from the South Pole to the North Pole spans all seven continents. Whether skiing across Antarctic ice, diving under Arctic floes or tracking anacondas in the Amazon, Smith’s trek reveals the extremes of our planet and the cultures that protect them.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web — January 14 (Netflix)

Created by Neeraj Pandey, this high-intensity thriller explores the covert world of airport customs surveillance. Superintendent Arjun Meena (Emraan Hashmi) leads a Mumbai Customs task force hunting global smuggling kingpin Bada Chaudhary (Sharad Kelkar). From gold hidden in airplane toilets to coded international smuggling routes, the series offers a gripping look at the mechanics of modern contraband networks.

Love Through a Prism — January 15 (Netflix)

Set in early 20th-century London, this 20-episode anime by Yoko Kamio (creator of Boys Over Flowers) follows Lili Ichijoin, a Japanese exchange student pressured to succeed at Saint Thomas Art Academy. Her life changes when she meets Kit Church, a mysterious aristocratic prodigy who slowly opens up to her passion for art. This emotional romance blends historical charm with vibrant animation.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials — January 15 (Netflix)

This witty three-part reimagining of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery is set in 1925 England. When a harmless prank involving eight alarm clocks ends in a suspicious death, Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent (Mia McKenna-Bruce) launches her own investigation. Her pursuit uncovers a secret society, a stolen formula and a dangerous London nightclub called Seven Dials. The ensemble includes Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Corey Mylchreest and Edward Bluemel.

120 Bahadur — January 16 (Prime Video)

Farhan Akhtar stars in this visceral retelling of the legendary Battle of Rezang La (1962 Sino–Indian War). The film honours the extraordinary bravery of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who defended a strategic Ladakh pass against overwhelming Chinese forces. With narration by Amitabh Bachchan, the film captures the harsh terrain, broken communication lines and sheer courage that shaped this historic last stand.

Gurram Paapi Reddy — January 16 (ZEE5)

This Rayalaseema-set dark comedy blends 16th-century folklore with a modern-day heist. A con man recruits a trio to execute a simple graveyard task: swapping a dead body. The plan unravels when they find themselves entangled in a missing royal family member case and a high-stakes property feud. The film stars Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu.

Hijack Season 2 — January 16 (Apple TV)

Idris Elba returns as Sam Nelson in the second chapter of this tense thriller. This time, a Berlin subway train is taken hostage, pushing Nelson into another unexpected negotiation. Trapped underground with panicked commuters, he must outsmart a new group of rebels while authorities race to prevent a catastrophe. The season adds Toby Jones, Lisa Vicari and Christiane Paul.

Mastii 4 — January 16 (ZEE5)

Bollywood’s favourite troublemakers—Amar (Riteish Deshmukh), Meet (Vivek Oberoi) and Prem (Aftab Shivdasani)—return in the fourth instalment of this blockbuster adult-comedy franchise. Longing for their bachelor days, they negotiate a ‘Love Visa’: a one-week hall pass from their wives. Chaos erupts when the wives decide to take their own ‘visa’. Mistaken identities and hilarious misunderstandings follow. The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri and Elnaaz Norouzi.

The Rip — January 16 (Platform TBA)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for this gritty, character-driven Miami crime thriller based on true events. They play officers of the Miami-Dade Tactical Narcotics Team whose loyalties are tested after a multi-million-dollar drug raid. As internal corruption and personal conflicts rise, their partnership fractures in dangerous ways.

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