Sreeleela’s Pay Cut After Consecutive Flops, Charges Less for Tamil Film Parashakthi

Rising Telugu star Sreeleela, who became one of Tollywood’s most talked-about actresses in a short span with glamorous performances and high-profile projects, has reportedly reduced her remuneration for her recent Tamil film Parashakthi. Industry sources say that although she used to command ₹3–4 crore for Telugu films alongside star heroes, for Parashakthi she accepted only ₹1 crore — a significant drop compared to her usual fees.

The shift in pay comes amid a phase where several of her earlier films have not performed well at the box office, leading to speculation that she lowered her fee both because of the string of flops and to strengthen her foothold in the Tamil film market. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan, released on January 10 with much anticipation.

Despite gaining nationwide attention with a special song in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sreeleela’s recent career momentum has seen mixed results, and this pay adjustment has become a talking point in the industry as she navigates opportunities across South Indian cinema.