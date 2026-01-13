Bank Holiday Jan 14 to 16: Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu – Check State-Wise Closures

As January’s festive period begins, many bank customers are finding it difficult to track which days branches will remain open or closed. Festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu are celebrated across different regions, and since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declares holidays based on state-specific observances, the holiday schedule varies across the country. This often creates confusion for people planning to visit their local bank branches.

Are banks open today?

Yes, all banks across India are open on Tuesday.

Although Lohri is an important festival in North India, it is not recognised as a bank holiday by the RBI. Therefore, branch operations are running as usual.

Will banks be closed tomorrow?

Banks will remain closed only in a few states on Wednesday due to Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. These holidays apply specifically to Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, while banks in other states will function normally.

Bank holidays on January 15

On Thursday, several states in the South and East will observe holidays for festivals such as Pongal, Uttarayana Punyakala and Maghe/Makara Sankranti. Banks in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Maharashtra will remain closed on this day.

State-wise bank holidays from January 14

The sequence of holidays continues through the month. On January 14, banks in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh observe Makar Sankranti or Magh Bihu. The following day, January 15, is a holiday for Pongal and other Sankranti-related festivals in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Maharashtra.

On January 16, banks in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh remain closed for Thiruvalluvar Day. The next day, January 17, Tamil Nadu observes Uzhavar Thirunal, leading to another bank closure in the state.

Later in the month, on January 23, Tripura, Odisha and West Bengal observe Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti or Saraswati Puja. Nationwide, all banks will be closed on January 26 for Republic Day.

Advice for bank customers

People who need to complete in-branch banking work should review the state-wise holiday schedule and plan accordingly to avoid last-minute delays. Even during these festival holidays, digital banking services such as UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs remain fully operational, ensuring that essential transactions can continue without disruption.

Also read: Sankranti Holidays for Intermediate Colleges in Telangana: January 11 to 18 - TSBIE