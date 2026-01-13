Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Discounts, Bank Offers and Sale Dates

India’s biggest online shopping events of the year — the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and the Flipkart Republic Day Sale — are set to kick off soon, offering shoppers attractive deals, bank discounts and huge savings across multiple product categories. These Republic Day sales are among the most anticipated e-commerce events in the country, with both platforms competing to provide the best offers on electronics, fashion, appliances and more.

Amazon has officially announced that its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin on January 16, giving customers a first chance to grab deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, fashion, beauty products and daily essentials. The sale features special bank offers, including 10% instant discounts on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions, as well as up to 5% unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users. Shoppers are encouraged to browse early and create wishlists before the sale goes live.

Following Amazon’s event, Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026 will start on January 17, with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members. Buyers using HDFC Bank credit cards can expect up to 10% instant discount and easy EMI options during the sale. Additional benefits include offers with other bank cards, cashback options and exclusive “flash” and “mega” deals across categories from mobile phones and gadgets to home essentials and fashion.

Both e-commerce giants are expected to list discounts on popular smartphones, including devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi and iQOO, as well as major price drops on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and accessories. Earlier teasers have also hinted at reductions on premium devices like the iPhone lineup, though final prices will be revealed when the sales go live.

For bargain hunters, these Republic Day sales offer a prime opportunity to save big on tech, fashion, home goods and everyday essentials, with multiple bank and card offers adding further value at checkout.

