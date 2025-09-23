Jammu & Srinagar Bank Holiday September 23, 2025: Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday

Today, September 23, banks in Jammu and Srinagar have a holiday to mark the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, who was the last reigning king of Jammu & Kashmir. Although this holiday is union territory-specific, all banks in India observe the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

RBI's Holiday Schedule for Banks

The RBI declares holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, and cultural celebrations. Banks are closed on these specified holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and every Sunday.

Bank Holiday Calendar for September 2025

Here is a quick glance at the bank holidays in September 2025:

September 18 (Thursday): Unitarian Anniversary Day in Jammu and Srinagar

September 22 (Monday): Navratra Sthapna observed at Jaipur

September 23 (Tuesday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh observed at Jammu and Srinagar

September 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami observed at Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati

September 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami observed at various cities

What to Do During Bank Holidays

If you have to use bank services on holidays, you can do so through online or mobile banking, except as otherwise advised due to technical reasons. Cash withdrawals are possible through ATMs, and UPI and other applications operate as normal.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

Keep a note of the following upcoming bank holidays: