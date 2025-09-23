Jammu & Srinagar Bank Holiday September 23, 2025: Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday
Today, September 23, banks in Jammu and Srinagar have a holiday to mark the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, who was the last reigning king of Jammu & Kashmir. Although this holiday is union territory-specific, all banks in India observe the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
RBI's Holiday Schedule for Banks
The RBI declares holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, and cultural celebrations. Banks are closed on these specified holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and every Sunday.
Bank Holiday Calendar for September 2025
Here is a quick glance at the bank holidays in September 2025:
September 18 (Thursday): Unitarian Anniversary Day in Jammu and Srinagar
September 22 (Monday): Navratra Sthapna observed at Jaipur
September 23 (Tuesday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh observed at Jammu and Srinagar
September 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami observed at Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati
September 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami observed at various cities
What to Do During Bank Holidays
If you have to use bank services on holidays, you can do so through online or mobile banking, except as otherwise advised due to technical reasons. Cash withdrawals are possible through ATMs, and UPI and other applications operate as normal.
Upcoming Bank Holidays
Keep a note of the following upcoming bank holidays:
- September 27 (Saturday) and September 28 (Sunday): Weekend bank holidays
- Further holidays will be notified by the RBI as well as state governments, so keep yourself updated with the latest notifications