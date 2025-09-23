Navratri Day 2 2025: Goddess Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Colour, Mantras and Significance

On the second day of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini, the form of Maa Durga who embodies penance, devotion and strength. She is depicted walking barefoot, holding a rosary in one hand and a water pot in the other, symbolising wisdom and discipline. Her blessings are believed to grant peace, courage and perseverance in the face of challenges.

Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Devotees begin the day with a bath, wear clean clothes and set up the idol or image of Goddess Brahmacharini on a decorated altar. Offerings of flowers, fruits, sugar and jaggery-based sweets are placed before her. Lighting a ghee diya, chanting her mantras and performing aarti with devotion are essential parts of the puja. Many observe a fast on this day, consuming only fruits and milk.

Colour of the Day

The auspicious colour for Day 2 of Navratri is white. Devotees often wear white attire and decorate the altar with white flowers, as the colour signifies purity, peace and spiritual growth, qualities linked with Goddess Brahmacharini.

Mantras and Chants

The key mantra dedicated to this form of the Goddess is: “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah.” Chanting it with focus is said to help remove doubts, strengthen willpower and bring inner calm. Reciting the Brahmacharini Stotra is also considered auspicious.

Significance of Worship

According to tradition, worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini strengthens one’s resolve and encourages discipline in life. Her story reflects the power of tapasya (penance), inspiring devotees to practice patience, simplicity and devotion. On this day, charity is also emphasised, with many offering food, clothes and essentials to the needy.

Navratri Day 2 thus highlights the path of devotion and inner strength. By observing the rituals of Goddess Brahmacharini with sincerity, devotees believe they can overcome difficulties and invite positivity into their lives.