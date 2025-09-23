H-1B Visa 2025: Doctors May Get $100K Fee Exemption

A major shock hit aspirants of the highly sought-after H-1B visa after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a staggering $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications. However, recent reports suggest a potential relief for a select group of applicants.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the new fee imposition, the White House is exploring exemptions for doctors from the hefty $100K H-1B fee. Officials have indicated that medical professionals could qualify for a waiver if the Secretary of Homeland Security determines their hiring serves the national interest.

It’s important to note that not all doctors will be exempt. The waiver may only apply to those selected to work in rural or underserved areas of the United States, where their expertise is deemed crucial.

Until an official order is issued, all H-1B visa applications will continue to include the $100,000 fee. Aspirants are advised to stay updated on the administration’s final decision for clarity on exemptions.