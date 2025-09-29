Huge Exodus From Bengaluru to Mysuru? Investment Banker’s Viral Post Sparks Debate

Just weeks after the Karnataka government was forced to respond to allegations of negligence in repairing crucial roads in Bengaluru, investment banker Sarthak Ahuja has now claimed that a significant number of people from the city are moving to Mysuru.

It may be recalled that Rajesh Yabaji, CEO of leading digital trucking company BlackBuck, recently announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his firm would relocate from the Outer Ring Road due to unmanageable traffic and poor road conditions. Accusing authorities of failing to resolve the problem for over a decade, he prompted Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to issue a November deadline to contractors to repair all potholes.

Days later, Sarthak Ahuja highlighted in a LinkedIn post that a large section of Bengaluru’s population is shifting to Mysuru.

Citing the 2024 global traffic index issued by Dutch location technology firm TomTom, Ahuja noted that Bengaluru ranks as the third worst city in the world for traffic congestion, with residents spending an average of 134 hours a year stuck in traffic.

Explaining the trend, he pointed to rising air pollution, water scarcity, and soaring property prices in Bengaluru as key drivers for relocation to Mysore.

To support his claims, Ahuja said, “Just in the past one year, real estate prices in Mysore have risen by over 50%.” Despite this surge, he added, property in Mysuru remains 30–50% cheaper than in Bengaluru. “Apartments in Kuvempu Nagar and Vijayanagar start at ₹60 lakh, and even in premium localities like Saraswatipuram and Jayalakshmipuram, prices can begin at ₹1 crore. In addition, the cost of living is 10–20% lower than in Bengaluru, and you can travel anywhere in the city within 15 minutes by road,” he observed.

Ahuja further credited the completion of the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway in 2023 for improving connectivity and attracting bigger builders to purchase land for large-scale developments over the next decade.

The investment banker also stressed that the issue extends beyond Bengaluru. “This is the problem of all our metros, including Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Pune,” he remarked.

He predicted that while the past decade saw explosive real estate growth in major metros, the next decade will belong to tier-2 cities, with Mysuru emerging as a prime example of this shift.

Ahuja’s observations underscore a growing urban exodus driven by congestion, pollution, and affordability concerns.

As infrastructure projects like the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway reduce travel time and enhance accessibility, cities like Mysuru are poised to attract professionals and investors alike, signaling a future where India’s tier-2 cities could outshine traditional metros in growth and quality of life.