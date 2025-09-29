September 30 Bank Holiday or not?

As September draws to a close, most individuals are inquiring if Tuesday, September 30, 2025, is going to be a bank holiday in India. Fortunately for those who have outstanding banking work to do, the welcome news for them is that September 30 will be a normal working day for banks nationwide, with the exception of some states.

Banks to Stay Open

There are no gazetted holidays, national holidays, or big festivals on September 30, 2025. Therefore, public sector banks, private sector banks, and cooperative banks will be open as usual. Visits to branches, ATM withdrawals, online banking, and payment options such as NEFT and RTGS will all be available as usual.

Regional Bank Holidays

Although a few states have local holiday break times from time to time for cultural or local events, September 30 is not included in any Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule. Hence, even for those states that normally get many regional bank holidays, banks will remain open.

Key Customer Note

All banking operations, such as cheque clearing and fund transfers, will be done on a regular working day.

Customers are able to make withdrawals, deposits, and paperwork without any interruption.

The subsequent significant all-India bank holiday is on October 2, 2025, due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Last Word

Pending banking work, whether going to a branch, making money transfers, or filling out paperwork, can be done on September 30, 2025, as a normal working day. All but a few states will not observe any bank holiday tomorrow, hence an ordinary day for banking work in India.

Also read: September 30 School Holiday or not?