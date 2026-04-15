Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, is being celebrated on April 15, 2026, with great enthusiasm, especially in Kerala. The festival symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and positivity. The sight of the auspicious Vishukkani and blooming yellow Kanikonna flowers marks the start of a hopeful new year.

In today’s digital age, people celebrate Vishu by sharing heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, greeting cards, and beautiful images on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. These messages help spread joy, strengthen bonds, and welcome the new year with positivity and love.

Vishu 2026 Wishes

Wishing you a bright and prosperous Vishu 2026!

May this Vishu bring happiness, success, and good health into your life.

Happy Vishu! May your year be filled with positivity and joy.

Let this Vishu mark the beginning of new hopes and endless opportunities.

Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyful Vishu.

Vishu Messages

May the light of Vishu fill your home with peace and prosperity.

On this special day, may you be blessed with happiness and success throughout the year.

Celebrate this Vishu with love, laughter, and positivity.

May your life shine as bright as the Vishukkani this year.

Sending you warm wishes for a joyful and prosperous Vishu.

Vishu Quotes

“Every new beginning brings new hope and new dreams.”

“Let this Vishu be a fresh start to a brighter tomorrow.”

“Celebrate the beauty of new beginnings this Vishu.”

“May this new year fill your life with light and happiness.”

“Vishu is a reminder that every day is a new opportunity.”

Vishu Greetings

Happy Vishu! Wishing you prosperity and happiness always.

May this Vishu bring endless joy and success into your life.

Celebrate Vishu with positivity and spread happiness everywhere.

Warm Vishu greetings to you and your loved ones!

Let this Vishu fill your heart with hope and your home with happiness.

Overall, Vishu 2026 is not just a festival but a celebration of renewal, joy, and togetherness. Sharing wishes, quotes, and greetings has become a beautiful way to connect with loved ones and spread festive cheer in the digital era.