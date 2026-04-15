Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 15 for Bihu, Vishu?

Banks in several parts of India are closed today, April 15, 2026, on account of multiple regional festivals including Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Bengali New Year (Poila Boishakh), and Himachal Day. However, this is not a nationwide holiday, and banking services continue as usual in many other states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holidays in India vary from state to state depending on local festivals and observances. As a result, while some cities observe a holiday, others remain operational.

Where Are Banks Closed?

Banks are shut in cities where these festivals are widely celebrated, including:

Agartala

Guwahati

Itanagar

Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram

Kolkata

Shimla

Where Are Banks Open?

In regions where these festivals are not observed, bank branches remain open and operate normally. This makes April 15 a regional holiday rather than a national closure.

Digital Banking Services Available

Even in areas where bank branches are closed, customers can continue using digital services such as:

UPI payments

Mobile banking apps

Net banking

ATMs

These services remain fully functional and ensure uninterrupted financial transactions.

Bank Holiday on April 15, 2026, is a state-wise bank holiday due to multiple regional New Year celebrations. Customers are advised to check their local bank status before visiting branches and rely on digital banking for urgent needs.