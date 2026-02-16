February 17 Bank Holiday Status – Tuesday Working or Not?

Customers planning to visit their bank branches on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, can proceed without concern, as it is a regular working day across most parts of India. There are no major festivals, national observances or scheduled public holidays falling on this date that would require banks to remain closed nationwide.

Are Banks Closed on February 17?

No. February 17, 2026, does not coincide with any central or widely observed state holiday. Therefore, banks across India are expected to operate as per their normal weekday schedule.

Unlike the second and fourth Saturdays of each month—when banks remain closed in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines—February 17 falls on a Tuesday, which is a standard business day.

State-Wise Holiday Status

As per the current holiday calendar, no state has officially declared a bank holiday for February 17, 2026, due to festivals or special regional observances. However, bank holidays in India can sometimes vary depending on local events, elections, or unforeseen administrative decisions.

Customers in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and others can expect normal banking operations unless a last-minute local notification is issued.

Banking Services Available

On February 17:

All public and private sector banks are expected to function normally.

Branch services including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and demand draft processing, will be available.

Digital banking services such as ATMs, UPI, mobile banking apps, and internet banking will continue to operate as usual.

Advisory for Customers

While no bank holiday is scheduled for February 17, 2026, customers are always advised to confirm with their local branch, especially in case of district-level closures or unexpected announcements.

In summary, February 17, 2026, is a regular working day for banks across India, with no nationwide or major state-level bank holiday declared.

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