Is Stock Market Closed on February 17, 2026? NSE & BSE Holiday Status

Investors and traders planning their market activities for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, can proceed without any concerns. The Indian stock market will remain open on this date, as it is a regular working day with no major festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled that would warrant a trading holiday.

Stock Market Holiday on February 17, 2026 – Yes or No?

No. February 17, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India.

Both major exchanges — the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — are expected to function as per their normal trading schedule. Since the day falls on a Tuesday and does not coincide with any gazetted holiday, market operations will continue without interruption.

Regular Trading Timings

On February 17, 2026, the stock market will operate during its standard hours:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM – 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Commodity market (MCX): Open as per regular schedule

All segments, including equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity markets, will function normally unless any unexpected regulatory notification is issued.

When Does the Stock Market Remain Closed?

The Indian stock market remains closed on:

National holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti

Major festivals like Diwali, Holi, Eid, and Christmas (as per exchange holiday calendar)

Saturdays and Sundays

Since February 17, 2026, does not fall under any of these categories, trading will continue as usual.

Advisory for Investors

Although no stock market holiday is scheduled for February 17, 2026, investors are advised to:

Check the official holiday list released by NSE and BSE for 2026

Stay updated for any last-minute exchange notifications

Plan trades according to regular market hours

Conclusion

To summarize, February 17, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India. The NSE, BSE, and other trading platforms will operate normally, allowing investors and traders to carry out their transactions without disruption.