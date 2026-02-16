Is There a School Holiday on February 17, 2026? State-Wise Update

Students and parents wondering whether there is a school holiday on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, can relax. February 17 is a regular working day across most parts of India, with no major festivals, national events, or government-declared public holidays scheduled.

As a result, schools in the majority of states are expected to function normally.

Is February 17, 2026 a School Holiday?

No. February 17, 2026, does not fall on any national holiday or widely observed festival. Since it is a Tuesday and not linked to any central or state-level public holiday, schools will remain open as per their regular timetable.

State-Wise School Holiday Status

Based on the current academic and government holiday calendars, no statewide school holiday has been declared for February 17, 2026.

Schools are expected to remain open in the following states and union territories:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

Haryana

Unless a last-minute district-level notification is issued due to local events, elections, weather conditions, or administrative reasons, schools in these states will function normally.

When Do Schools Usually Remain Closed?

Schools in India typically declare holidays on:

National holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti

Major festivals like Diwali, Eid, Christmas, Pongal, Onam, and Holi

State formation days or region-specific festivals

Emergency closures due to extreme weather, bandhs, or elections

Since February 17, 2026, does not coincide with any such occasion, it is considered a regular academic day.

Advisory for Parents and Students

While no school holiday is scheduled for February 17, parents are advised to:

Check official school circulars or WhatsApp notifications

Confirm with school authorities in case of local announcements

Monitor district administration updates if any special situation arises

Conclusion

In summary, February 17, 2026, is not a school holiday in India. Schools in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and most other states will remain open and operate as usual.

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