Hyderabad Weather Update: Temperatures Likely to Touch 34°C This Week

Telangana is gradually moving out of its prolonged winter spell, with temperatures beginning to climb across the State. After nearly three months of cooler conditions, a noticeable shift toward warmer, summer-like weather has set in, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Clear Skies and Warmer Days Ahead

The IMD’s Hyderabad centre has reported that dry weather and bright skies will dominate the region over the coming days. Both daytime and nighttime temperatures are on the rise, marking a clear seasonal transition.

For the next week, maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to stay between 18°C and 19°C. The steady increase indicates the gradual onset of summer across Telangana.

Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

In Hyderabad and other parts of the State, mornings may still feel relatively pleasant, with occasional light mist or haze in the early hours. However, as the day progresses, conditions are expected to turn warmer and sunnier, with dry air prevailing through the afternoons.

The IMD’s New Delhi office, while reviewing conditions over the Deccan Plateau region that includes Hyderabad, noted that minimum temperatures are currently hovering between 18°C and 20°C. This provides a short spell of coolness before the heat intensifies during the day.

No Immediate Rainfall Expected

According to the week-long forecast, there is no significant rainfall expected across Telangana in the immediate future. Clear weather conditions are likely to persist statewide.

However, meteorologists have indicated that some areas could experience isolated or unseasonal showers later this month. Until then, residents can expect predominantly dry and warm weather patterns.

Transition from Winter to Summer

The recent rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures marks a clean break from the extended winter phase that lingered across Telangana this year. With daytime heat gradually strengthening and humidity levels remaining low, the State appears to be entering the early stages of its typical summer season.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and plan outdoor activities carefully as temperatures continue to climb in the coming weeks.