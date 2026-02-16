Bank Holiday This Week: Four-Day Closure Announced; See Full List

Bank customers across India should prepare in advance as multiple state-wise holidays are scheduled between February 18 and February 22, according to the RBI’s official calendar.

While banking operations will not be suspended nationwide (except on Sunday), certain states will observe regional holidays, resulting in branch closures.

• February 18 (Losar) – Banks closed in Sikkim

• February 19 (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti) – Banks closed in Maharashtra

• February 20 (Statehood Day) – Banks closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram

• February 22 (Sunday) – Banks closed across India

These holidays are part of state-specific observances recognized under RBI guidelines. Customers should note that physical branch services will not be available in the listed states on the respective dates.

However, digital banking platforms will continue to function. Services including online transfers, UPI payments, mobile banking, and ATM withdrawals will remain accessible.

To avoid last-minute inconvenience, customers are advised to verify the holiday list and schedule important branch visits accordingly.