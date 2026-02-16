Couple Friendly Mints 3.96 Crore in 2 Days at Box Office

Santosh Shobhan and Manasa Varanasi’s latest romantic entertainer Couple Friendly has opened to an impressive response in theatres, striking a chord with both youth and family audiences. Riding on positive word-of-mouth and strong occupancy across key centres, the film is steadily consolidating its position at the box office.

According to early trade estimates, Couple Friendly has grossed ₹3.96 crore worldwide within the first two days of its release, marking a promising start for the film. The heartwarming love story, backed by emotional depth and relatable moments, has resonated well with viewers, contributing to its encouraging theatrical run.

The film is presented by the reputed banner UV Creations and produced by UV Concepts in Telugu and Tamil. Ajay Kumar Raju P. has come on board as co-producer, while Ashwin Chandrasekhar has helmed the project. Noted producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni has handled the film’s release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring a wide reach in key territories.

With positive audience feedback and growing momentum, Couple Friendly is expected to continue its steady performance in the coming days.