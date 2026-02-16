OTT Releases This Week February 16-22, 2026: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kennedy, Bafta and More!

This week’s OTT lineup (16 to 22 February 2026) brings a mix of thrilling dramas, insightful documentaries, action, comedy, romance, and star-studded premieres across major streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Lionsgate Play, and Sun NXT.

Fans of satire and current affairs can catch the new season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 13, which returns with sharp commentary on global events.

Reality TV enthusiasts will enjoy Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model — a documentary that revisits the influential fashion series and explores its cultural impact.

Thriller lovers have several options: 56 Days (Prime Video) weaves a murder mystery out of a troubled romance, while Anurag Kashyap’s gritty crime drama Kennedy (ZEE5) dives deep into underworld politics.

International and regional cinema also feature prominently. Chatha Pacha, a Malayalam action-comedy about underground wrestling dreams, arrives on Netflix, while Amos Alexander brings a tense non-linear crime story to Sun NXT.

Viewers seeking heartfelt storytelling can stream Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Prime Video), a cross-continental romance about love, sacrifice, and family.

Sports drama fans can watch Heated Rivalry on Lionsgate Play, which follows the secret relationship between two professional hockey rivals.

Finally, Lucky: The Super Star (JioHotstar) offers a blend of comedy and emotion with the adventures of a mischievous puppy, and Raakshasa (ZEE5) serves up a psychological crime thriller.

OTT Releases This Week (16–22 February 2026)

• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 13 — 16 Feb (JioHotstar / OTTplay Premium)

• Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model — 16 Feb (Netflix)

• 56 Days — 18 Feb (Prime Video)

• Being Gordon Ramsay — 18 Feb (Netflix)

• Chatha Pacha — 19 Feb (Netflix)

• The Night Agent Season 3 — 19 Feb (Netflix)

• Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri — 19 Feb (Prime Video)

• Amos Alexander — 20 Feb (Sun NXT / OTTplay Premium)

• Heated Rivalry — 20 Feb (Lionsgate Play / OTTplay Premium)

• Kennedy — 20 Feb (ZEE5 / OTTplay Premium)

• Lucky: The Super Star — 20 Feb (JioHotstar / OTTplay Premium)

• Raakshasa — 20 Feb (ZEE5 / OTTplay Premium)

• BAFTA 2026 — 22 Feb (Lionsgate Play / OTTplay Premium)

Whether you’re into gripping mysteries, heartfelt romances, cultural documentaries, or laugh-out-loud stories, this week’s OTT schedule has something for every kind of viewer.