US Stock Market Holiday Today, Feb 16: Presidents’ Day 2026 Trading Holiday

Trading across US financial markets will be suspended on Monday, February 16, 2026, as the country observes Presidents’ Day. The federal holiday, formally recognised as Washington’s Birthday, is one of the designated days when American exchanges halt regular operations.

Major indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite will not record any trading activity during the day.

Exchanges and Bond Markets Shut

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain closed in observance of the holiday. The US bond market will also be shut, resulting in a shorter trading week for investors and institutions.

Market operations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, February 17, when traders will refocus on economic indicators, corporate earnings updates and international market developments following the extended weekend break.

Impact on Investors

While equity markets will be paused, global exchanges and certain derivative markets may continue to reflect shifts in investor sentiment. The brief interruption in US cash trading could prompt portfolio adjustments as participants prepare for upcoming economic data releases and earnings reports later in the week.

Federal Holiday Observance

Presidents’ Day falls on the third Monday of February each year and is observed nationwide by federal agencies. Government offices and banks typically remain closed, although many private businesses operate as usual.

Part of the 2026 Market Holiday Calendar

Presidents’ Day is one of several scheduled US market holidays in 2026. Other planned closures during the year include Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day (observed), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

These predetermined closures help shape the annual trading schedule and provide investors with clarity on when US markets will pause activity throughout the year.

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