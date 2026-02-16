Stock Market Holiday from Feb 16 to 23 for China's Lunar New Year 2026

Global equity markets are set for a temporary slowdown as major exchanges in China and the United States remain closed for important national holidays, impacting trading volumes across Asia and beyond.

China’s mainland stock exchanges, including the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, have suspended trading for the Lunar New Year (Spring Festival) from February 16 to February 23, 2026. Trading will resume on Tuesday, February 24. The Lunar New Year break is the longest scheduled market holiday in China and typically leads to reduced activity across regional financial markets.

In addition to China, US financial markets are also closed on Monday, February 16, in observance of Presidents’ Day. The closure of both Chinese and US markets simultaneously is expected to result in lower global liquidity and limited trading momentum during the week.

Other Asian markets are also operating with modified schedules. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is observing a half-day session on February 16, followed by full market holidays on February 17 and February 18. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is holding a half-day session on February 16, followed by full closures from February 17 to February 19. Normal trading in Hong Kong will resume on February 20.

With mainland Chinese markets shut, Hong Kong is expected to play a key role in facilitating China-related trading activity, although shortened trading hours may limit volumes.

Asian equity markets traded mostly flat on Monday, with several major exchanges—including those in China, South Korea, and Taiwan—closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Japan’s Nikkei index posted a modest gain of 0.2%, extending last week’s strong rally, while MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index outside Japan edged up 0.1%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid reduced participation.

In the United States, stock markets ended Friday on a mixed note ahead of the Presidents’ Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly by 0.10% to close at 49,500.93, while the S&P 500 added 0.05% to end at 6,836.17. The Nasdaq Composite, however, declined 0.22% to settle at 22,546.67. All three major indices recorded marginal losses for the week, as investors weighed inflation data and interest rate outlook.

The simultaneous closure of major global markets is expected to keep trading subdued in the near term, with full activity likely to resume once Chinese markets reopen on February 24.