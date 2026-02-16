AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi from today Feb 16 to Feb 20: Key Highlights

India has officially begun hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026, a five-day global conference taking place from February 16 to February 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit, which started on Monday, February 16, will conclude on Friday, February 20, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, technology executives and artificial intelligence innovators.

This marks the first major international AI summit of such scale to be organised in the Global South, highlighting India’s growing role in shaping global conversations around emerging technologies.

Traffic Advisory Issued on February 15

Ahead of the summit’s opening, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released a public advisory on Sunday, February 15. Delegates travelling to Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan have been urged to opt for public transportation due to restricted parking arrangements and special entry protocols in place from February 16 through February 20.

Global Leaders Arrive in Delhi

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 20 Heads of State and Government are participating in the summit between February 16 and 20. Ministerial delegations from more than 45 countries are also attending, along with senior officials from international organisations, including Antonio Guterres.

At the invitation of Narendra Modi, several global leaders have confirmed their presence during the summit dates. These include Tshering Tobgay, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Emmanuel Macron, Pedro Sánchez, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Guy Parmelin.

Focus Areas During the Summit (February 16–20)

Throughout the five-day event, discussions will centre on leveraging artificial intelligence to drive economic growth, improve public services and promote inclusive development. The United Kingdom delegation, led by David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, is emphasising the importance of innovation combined with strong safety standards.

Industry leaders are also contributing to panels and sessions. Martin Schroeter of Kyndryl highlighted how AI-driven transformation must balance technological advancement with governance, sustainability and measurable social impact.

Bilateral Talks on February 18

On Tuesday, February 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai. The meeting will focus on reviewing progress in the India–France strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in advanced and emerging sectors.

Summit Concludes on February 20

The AI Impact Summit 2026 will wrap up on Friday, February 20, with concluding sessions summarising policy discussions, global collaboration frameworks and future AI governance initiatives. The outcomes of the summit are expected to influence international dialogue on responsible and equitable AI development in the years ahead.

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