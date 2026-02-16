NTA JEE Main 2026 Result Date: How to Check Session 1 Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results shortly after publishing the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination conducted between January 21 and January 29, 2026, are eagerly awaiting the release of their scorecards.

Once the results are made available, students will be able to access them through the official portals — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Final Answer Key Released

The NTA has already uploaded the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on its official website. This marks the final stage before the declaration of results. The answer key allows candidates to verify the officially accepted responses and estimate their probable scores.

How to Check JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result

After the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result.”

Enter your Application Number along with either your Password or Date of Birth.

Submit the details to view your scorecard.

Download and save a copy of the result for future admission procedures.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays once the result is declared.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Important Dates

Meanwhile, NTA has also announced the schedule for Session 2 of JEE Main 2026. The second phase of the examination will be held between April 2 and April 9, 2026.

The online application process for Session 2 began on February 1 and will continue until February 25, 2026 (up to 9:00 PM). The deadline for paying the application fee online is February 25, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM).

Is the JEE Main 2026 Result Out?

As of 10:00 AM on February 16, 2026, the Session 1 result link had not yet been activated on the official website. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official portals for updates, as the result is expected to be announced soon.

Students should stay alert and rely only on official sources for accurate information regarding the JEE Main 2026 results and further admission procedures.

Also read: Funky OTT Release Date: When and Where to watch?