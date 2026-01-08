Delhi Extends School Holidays Till January 15 as Cold Wave Intensifies

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has officially extended the winter holidays for all schools in the national capital until January 15, 2026, in response to the ongoing cold wave and harsh weather conditions. The revised schedule, mentioned in the 2025–2026 academic calendar, pushes the winter break further to ensure students are not exposed to severe temperatures and health risks.

Winter Break Extended Amid Severe Cold and Dense Fog

Delhi has been reeling under an intense spell of cold for several days, accompanied by heavy fog that has disrupted daily life and slowed down travel across the region. Daytime temperatures are struggling to rise above the lower teens, while early morning readings in Delhi and the wider NCR have dropped to 6°C–8°C, making it unsafe for children to attend school.

Parents Express Concerns Over Schools Reopening Early

Despite the official holiday extension, several parents have taken to social media to flag concerns about private schools conducting classes before the mandated reopening date. Many posts on X (formerly Twitter) highlight that some schools—especially in areas like Saket—are preparing to resume physical classes even though government orders specify closures until January 15.

One user noted that private institutions reopening early contradict government guidelines, urging authorities to take immediate action. Another parent shared that while government schools remain closed due to the extreme weather, some private schools are still holding classes, forcing children to step out on freezing mornings. Parents are asking the DoE to ensure uniform compliance across all schools for the safety of students.

So far, the Directorate of Education has not issued a separate clarification on these complaints. However, parents are hoping for stricter enforcement to ensure all schools follow the extended holiday schedule.

Neighbouring States Also Extend School Holidays

The cold wave has affected several northern and northeastern states as well.

Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have prolonged school closures because of persistent fog and low temperatures.

Haryana has declared winter holidays until January 15, matching Delhi’s schedule.

In the Northeast, states like Assam and Tripura have also announced weather-related school shutdowns.

The widespread closure across states highlights the severity of the cold conditions this season and the need to prioritize student safety.

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