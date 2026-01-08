Chiranjeevi’s Luxury Watch Price Crosses Rs 2 Crore, Special Attraction at MSG Pre-Release Event

When celebrities step out, even the smallest detail turns into news—and megastar Chiranjeevi is no exception. From what they eat to what they wear, fans keenly observe every detail. This time, it is Chiranjeevi’s wristwatch that has set social media abuzz, with its staggering price leaving netizens stunned.

The discussion picked up pace after Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event of Manashankar Varaprasad Garu in Hyderabad on the evening of January 7. Dressed in a stylish yet seemingly simple outfit, the megastar made a strong fashion statement. While the look appeared understated at first glance, both his attire and the watch on his wrist were anything but ordinary.

Chiranjeevi is well known for his fondness for luxury watches and owns an impressive collection spanning multiple premium brands. He is known to sport a different high-end watch for different events. For this particular pre-release function, he chose a Rolex—specifically the Rolex Daytona.

According to industry buzz, the price of this Rolex Daytona ranges from approximately ₹1.8 crore to ₹2.29 crore, instantly turning heads online. This revelation has triggered widespread discussions among fans and fashion watchers alike.

This isn’t the first time Chiranjeevi’s watch collection has grabbed attention. In the past, he has been spotted wearing watches worth over a crore on several occasions. He also owns a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “White Tiger,” reportedly priced at around ₹1.86 crore, which he wore during the pre-release event of Waltair Veerayya.

Adding to his enviable collection is a timepiece from the elite German luxury brand A. Lange & Söhne, further underlining his refined taste in high-end watches.

As details of these prices circulate online, netizens continue to react with amazement, once again proving that when it comes to Chiranjeevi, style and grandeur always make headlines.