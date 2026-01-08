Sandeep Vanga Interviews Prabhas for The Raja Saab: Video

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has increasingly become a key promotional personality. Though he has directed only three films so far, his visibility through interviews far exceeds his filmography. He has interviewed Prabhas and The Raja Saab cast in the latest interview ahead of the film's release - January 9, 2026.

Vanga made a sensational debut in 2017 with Arjun Reddy, followed by its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, which turned into a blockbuster as well. Two years ago, he once again rewrote box-office records with Animal. Despite directing just three films over nine years, Vanga has done more interviews than many filmmakers with double the work.

From RRR promotions featuring interviews with SS Rajamouli, to Devara promotions alongside Jr NTR and later during Kingdom promotions with Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vanga has become a familiar face in promotional interviews. He even teamed up with Ram Gopal Varma during the re-release of Shiva and interviewed Nani during Hi Nanna promotions.

Now, Vanga has once again stepped into the promotional spotlight for The Raja Saab, conducting interviews with the film’s cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.

Why Everyone Wants Sandeep Vanga as the Interviewer

There is a clear reason why film teams repeatedly choose Sandeep Reddy Vanga as an anchor. His strong fan following, coupled with his crisp, no-nonsense interview style, sets him apart. He avoids long-winded conversations, firing questions in sharp bullet points that keep both guests and viewers fully engaged. No matter the duration, his interviews rarely feel dull.

Another major factor is relatability—many of Vanga’s opinions resonate deeply with cinema audiences. Being a pan-India director, his presence also helps generate buzz beyond Telugu states, especially in Bollywood circuits. For film units, an interview with Vanga guarantees reach and recall; for movie lovers, it promises candid, engaging conversations.

With promotions becoming louder and more competitive, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has clearly emerged as one of the industry’s most sought-after promotional faces — raising the question of whether he is being strategically leveraged or simply overused in the current publicity ecosystem.