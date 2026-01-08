YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu for Betraying Rayalaseema, Lying on RLI; Alleges Credit Chori in Bhogapuram Airport

AP former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on N. Chandrababu Naidu, branding him a betrayer who consistently places personal survival above public interest. Condemning recent remarks on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation (RLI) project, YS Jagan said Chandrababu’s statements were steeped in falsehoods and had deeply hurt the sentiments of Rayalaseema.

Addressing the media on Thursday, YS Jagan presented a blow-by-blow account of what he called Chandrababu’s long trail of deception, propaganda, credit theft, rampant corruption, and gross financial indiscipline. He accused Chandrababu of vehemently opposing the RLI project while simultaneously enabling neighbouring Telangana to draw more than its due share of Krishna waters—allegedly to escape consequences in the cash-for-vote case, where audio and video evidence was already in the public domain.

YS Jagan said the Chief Minister and his Irrigation Minister describing RLI as a “waste” exposed their characterless politics and outright betrayal of Rayalaseema. He pointed out that even the Telangana Chief Minister had endorsed this reality on the floor of the House, which, he said, stood as official testimony to Chandrababu’s betrayal.

He recalled that during Chandrababu’s tenure, Telangana either built new infrastructure or expanded existing facilities to draw and store more water from the Srisailam project. The neighbouring state has been lifting water through powerhouse operations, drawing nearly 8 TMC daily between 777 and 825 feet. In such circumstances, YS Jagan said, Andhra Pradesh stood no chance of receiving water as Srisailam levels would never rise sufficiently. The only viable solution was the RLI project, designed to draw 3 TMC at the 800-foot level.

YS Jagan alleged that Chandrababu sabotaged the project by instigating his own cadre to file cases in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stall RLI. In contrast, Telangana ignored repeated NGT notices and pushed ahead with new projects and expansions from Kalwakurthy to Dindi. Chandrababu, he noted, did not even respond during three NGT hearings, exposing his deliberate indifference. He also said that control of the Nagarjuna Sagar project remained with Telangana until the YSRCP government intervened.

Highlighting his government’s record, YS Jagan said it was only during their term that reservoirs reached full capacity. Corrective measures were taken by enhancing GNSS capacity, completing Owk tunnels, and filling Gandikota, Chitravati, and other reservoirs to benefit Rayalaseema, Nellore, and parts of Prakasam districts.

Turning to corruption allegations, YS Jagan accused Chandrababu of awarding contracts without tenders purely for kickbacks. On the Bhogapuram airport, he alleged blatant credit chori, stating that the YSRCP government had completed all groundwork and secured permissions, only for Chandrababu to claim credit.

He dismissed as false the propaganda that industries fled the state during the YSRCP regime. Instead, he said companies like Sajjan Jindal, Aurobindo, Dalmia, Sriridi Sai, and others were driven away by the coalition government due to unbearable commissions and harassment. He said data on investments, industries, and jobs clearly favoured the YSRCP government.

YS Jagan further alleged that prime land was handed over to real estate companies for a pittance, with subsidies thrown in. He cited the Lulu Group paying full market value for land in Ahmedabad to build a mall, while securing land in Andhra Pradesh at a nominal rate.

“All sections of society are angry and cheated,” YS Jagan said, listing farmers, students, women, unemployed youth, and employees. He accused Chandrababu of hiking power tariffs to the tune of ₹20,135 crore despite promising there would be no increase. Registration charges, road cess, toll fees, and multiple levies have all been raised, yet the state’s revenues have not improved—proof, he said, of entrenched corruption.

From land and sand to liquor, gambling, and ration mafias, YS Jagan alleged commissions were being collected from top to bottom. He contrasted finances, stating that the YSRCP government raised ₹3.32 lakh crore in five years and delivered ₹2.73 lakh crore directly to beneficiaries through DBT. Chandrababu, he said, has already raised ₹3.02 lakh crore in less than two terms, with no accountability for where the money has gone. “We followed a welfare calendar; Chandrababu follows a loan calendar,” he remarked.

Defending the move to approach the courts against the privatisation of medical colleges, YS Jagan said the one crore signatures collected represent the people’s voice and a clear public mandate that must be taken to its logical conclusion.