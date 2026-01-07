YSRCP Blasts Nara Lokesh for Anarchic Control of Social Media, Cites Supreme Court Violation

YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for its dictatorial attitude and foisting fake cases against the social media activists supporting the opposition and going against the Supreme Court’s directives on freedom of speech and expression.

Speaking to media on Wednesday in Tadepalli, Party General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said that Lokesh and the ruling party are trying to regulate and redefine freedom of speech by ignoring hate posts of ITDP and booking YSRCP social media activists on flimsy grounds.

Ignoring the Apex Court directive that freedom of expression and speech applies to all, Lokesh conducts a review meeting on social media posts, setting aside the Home and Information Ministers and asking officials to prepare guidelines on social media posts.

“We will explore all options to expose Lokesh and his government’s anarchy in trying to control social media activists,” he said, adding that serious cases were filed on YSRCP supporters for just questioning the government’s functioning and asking the whereabouts of leadership.

“We will not take such decisions lying down and will continue to expose the failures of the coalition. The double standards of the government are in the open, where TDP posts containing hate material are being ignored while YSRCP sympathizers are being harassed on flimsy grounds,” he said.