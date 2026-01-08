Industries Flee Under Chandrababu’s Rule, Not YSRCP Tenure: YS Jagan Cites RBI Data, Slams “Poisonous Propaganda”

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday tore into Chandrababu Naidu, asserting that it is under Chandrababu’s rule — not during the YSRCP government — that industries are fleeing Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office, YS Jagan said the sustained campaign claiming that industrialists and companies deserted the state during the YSRCP tenure was a blatant lie. “Not during our time—industries are moving out now, under Chandrababu Naidu’s regime,” he said, squarely blaming the current dispensation for the exodus.

YS Jagan said the truth had been decisively established by the Reserve Bank of India, which released a report on December 11, 2025, puncturing what he described as Chandrababu and his coterie’s “poisonous propaganda.” The RBI data, he pointed out, showed that during the YSRCP government’s tenure, Andhra Pradesh ranked fifth in India in manufacturing sector GVA (Gross Value Added) and first among southern states—facts, he said, that Chandrababu conveniently ignores.

“Despite hard data, Chandrababu spews mud every single day with perverse pleasure, trying to bury the truth under tonnes of falsehoods,” YS Jagan charged.

He then named companies he said are facing severe difficulties under the present government, alleging an atmosphere of intimidation and extortion. “Write these names down,” he said, listing Sachin Jindal, MyHome Cements, Sri Cements, Ramco Cements, Dalmia Cements, Bharathi Cements, and others. According to YS Jagan, industrialists are being harassed and cannot operate anywhere in the state without paying “kappam” (extortion) to the ruling establishment.

“The reality is this: under Chandrababu’s rule, industrialists are frightened. If you don’t pay up, you can’t function—anywhere, in any district,” he alleged, calling the situation a direct assault on investment, jobs, and the state’s economic future.

YS Jagan said the RBI report stands as an official indictment of the false narrative pushed by the current government and demanded that Chandrababu answer why investors are now looking to leave Andhra Pradesh despite the strong industrial performance recorded during the YSRCP tenure.