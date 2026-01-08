Sobhita Dhulipala's Cheekatilo OTT Release: When and Where To Watch

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has sprung a pleasant surprise on fans by announcing her new film Cheekatilo, marking her first project after marriage. The actress revealed that the film will skip a theatrical release and instead premiere directly on OTT.

Sharing the update on social media, Sobhita confirmed that Cheekatilo will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 23. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider pan-India audience.

Thriller Setup Revealed in First Look

Along with the announcement, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of Cheekatilo. The poster features Sobhita wearing headphones with a microphone placed in front of her, hinting that she may be playing the role of a radio jockey. Her character has been revealed as Sandhya.

The visual also includes a crime-investigation backdrop behind her, strongly indicating that Chikatilo belongs to the suspense-thriller genre. The intense mood of the poster has already sparked curiosity among viewers.

First Film After Marriage

Sobhita Dhulipala married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2024. Since then, she had not announced any new projects, making Chikatilo her first official film announcement after marriage. The sudden reveal of the first look and release date has left fans delighted.

The film also stars Vishwadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Vishalakshi, Eesha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in key roles.

Chikatilo is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu. The music is composed by Sri Charan Pakala.

With its direct-to-OTT release, intriguing thriller premise, and Sobhita Dhulipala in a fresh role, Chikatilo has already generated strong buzz ahead of its January 23 premiere.