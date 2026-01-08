Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer Review: Naveen Polishetty's Sankranti Riot

The trailer of Anaganaga Oka Raju makes a grand first impression, opening on an unmistakably majestic note with the resonant voice of Akkineni Nagarjuna. His narration adds instant gravitas and warmth, perfectly laying the foundation for what promises to be a wholesome festive entertainer. The voice-over doesn’t just introduce the world—it elevates it, setting the celebratory tone right from the first frame.

At the heart of the trailer is Naveen Polishetty, who once again proves why he is among the most bankable entertainers of the current generation. His razor-sharp comic timing, breezy dialogue delivery, and boundless energy dominate the preview. Every punchline hits home, offering a clear promise that the film will deliver laugh-out-loud moments in abundance. This feels like only a teaser of the madness and entertainment he has in store.

Meenakshi Chaudhary brings freshness to the proceedings with her innocence and charm. The humor woven around her character is handled smartly, and her chemistry with Naveen Polishetty feels natural and engaging. The trailer also hints at a neatly balanced mix of romance, family emotions, and situational comedy, ensuring the narrative has both heart and humor.

Debutant director Maari deserves praise for presenting the lead actor in a refreshing avatar while keeping the storytelling lively and accessible. The presence of seasoned performers like Rao Ramesh strengthens the ensemble, giving the film a rooted, family-friendly appeal.

Music plays a key role in amplifying the trailer’s impact. Mickey J Meyer’s background score adds a vibrant, celebratory pulse, while the songs released so far have already struck a chord with audiences.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film carries a strong festive pedigree.

With the catchy tagline “PANDAGA KI ALLUDU VASTUNNADU”, Anaganaga Oka Raju positions itself as a perfect Sankranthi family entertainer. Going by the trailer, the film looks all set to bring families together for a joyous celebration when it hits theatres worldwide on January 14, 2026.