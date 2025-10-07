Delhi Declares Public Holiday Today, October 7, for Valmiki Jayanti

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that Valmiki Jayanti will be observed as a public holiday in Delhi every year, allowing citizens to celebrate the occasion on a larger scale.

Gupta made the declaration while attending three separate celebrations at the Delhi Secretariat, NDMC Convention Centre, and Shalimar Bagh in Haiderpur. Paying tribute to poet-saint Maharishi Valmiki, she described his teachings as “timeless” and assured full government support to cultural and community organisations to mark the festival across the city.

“The event will be celebrated on a large scale across the capital, and the Delhi Government has extended its support to a large number of organisations to ensure the same,” the CM said.

Alongside the announcement, Gupta also lauded the NDMC’s recent decision to regularise around 4,500 employees, calling it a “progressive and inclusive move” that strengthens principles of equality, dignity, and social justice.

The celebrations were attended by Cabinet Ministers Ravindra Indraj Singh and Kapil Mishra, NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra, and other senior officials.

Highlighting the significance of the day, Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the sacred flame of Balmiki, brought from Punjab, has been installed at Ramlila venues across Delhi as a symbol of unity and harmony.

Kapil Mishra added that under CM Gupta’s leadership, the government has made “comprehensive efforts” to ensure Maharishi Valmiki’s message reaches every household through citywide celebrations.