October 7, 2025 Bank Holiday in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla

A few regions in India are declaring a half-day bank holiday today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, on the festivals of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 official calendar of holidays.

Although banking will remain normal in the majority of cities throughout the country, branches in a few places like Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla will be closed for the day.

Significance of the Festivals

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti is the birthday of sage Valmiki, who is considered to be the writer of the oldest Indian epic Ramayana. The occasion is observed with piety and respect, particularly in northern India.

The Odia festival of Kumar Purnima falls on the same date, worshiping Lord Kartikeya, son of Lord Shiva, as the deity symbolizing youth, beauty, and courage. The festival corresponds to the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashwin in Hindu.

RBI Holiday Guidelines and Schedule

According to the RBI’s 2025 list of bank holidays, there are 21 official bank holidays in October 2025. These include regional observances, national holidays, and holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, along with the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays when banks remain closed.

RBI Holiday Schedule for October 2025

According to the RBI holiday calendar, Indian banks will have 21 holidays in October 2025. They consist of regional holidays, national holidays, and Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, along with the standard weekly offs on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Bank Operations and Services

Other than these regions, which celebrate the holiday, banking services in India are not impacted. Customers in most of the major cities can go about their usual financial transactions as usual.

For people who live in places where bank branches are not open today, the key financial services will continue to be accessible through electronic banking channels. Channels like internet and mobile banking, ATMs, NEFT, and RTGS are functional, enabling customers to make transactions, view balances, make payments, and place online service requests such as chequebook or demand draft applications.

Conclusion

In short, banks are shut today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla due to Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima. Banking services are operating as normal in all other areas.

Customers are advised to schedule their branch visits accordingly and use online and mobile banking portals for uninterrupted and seamless financial operations.

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