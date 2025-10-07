Lokah Chapter 1 OTT: October 20 Locked with New Streaming Partner?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the much-talked Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has been making waves at the box office. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, the film has become one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, setting new benchmarks and drawing huge attention to its impending digital debut.

While the theatrical run is still strong, the OTT release is already fueling excitement among fans who missed out on the big screen experience. There is growing speculation that Jio Hotstar has acquired the digital rights to the film, and the date most often mentioned in reports is October 20, 2025, timed to coincide with the Diwali festivities. However, as of now, the makers have not issued any official confirmation.

Earlier, producer Dulquer Salmaan had hinted that the OTT premiere would not come too soon, given that Lokah’s box office numbers remain robust even weeks after release. The team seems determined not to rush the streaming debut, allowing cinemas to enjoy the film’s momentum.

In a surprising turn, some reports claimed that Netflix would stream Lokah, but these remain unverified. A few websites also mistakenly listed September 26, 2025 as its OTT date, though those claims have been largely debunked.

For now, viewers are left waiting for the official announcement. If the October 20 date holds true, the film will reach audiences in multiple languages, extending its reach beyond Kerala. Till then, cinema continues to be the place to experience Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at its full scale and spectacle