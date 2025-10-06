Supermoon 2025: When and Where to Watch in India- Full Guide!

Skywatchers in India and around the world are set for a celestial spectacle as the first supermoon of 2025 rises shortly after sunset on October 6 and will remain visible into the early hours of October 7. This full moon, also called the Harvest Moon, will appear larger and brighter than usual because it is at its closest point to Earth.

What Exactly Is a Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. This makes it appear about 14 percent larger and up to 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon. While the size difference can be subtle to the naked eye, the combination of brightness and the natural “moon illusion,” where the moon looks bigger near the horizon, creates a striking visual effect.

Best Time and Where to Watch Supermoon in India?

The ideal time to view the supermoon is just after sunset, looking toward the eastern horizon. To get the clearest view, it helps to find a spot away from city lights and tall buildings that might block the sight. Clear skies will make the experience even more spectacular.

Almost all major cities in India are expected to have good visibility, weather permitting. Even if the moon does not seem dramatically larger, its enhanced glow will be easy to notice.

This supermoon is the first in a rare sequence of three consecutive supermoons in 2025. It also aligns closely with the autumn equinox, earning it the traditional name Harvest Moon, as farmers once relied on its bright light to work late into the evening.

Some coastal regions may experience slightly higher tides because of the increased gravitational pull, but there is no cause for concern. The event is primarily a visual treat.

Use a telephoto lens if you want to photograph the moon in detail. Including trees or buildings in the frame can make the moon’s size look more dramatic. When it is low on the horizon, the atmosphere can give it a rich orange or red hue, making for beautiful images.

Tonight’s supermoon is a reminder of the wonders of the night sky. Whether you are a casual observer or a photography enthusiast, this is a moment worth stepping outside to witness.