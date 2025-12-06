December 8 Bank Holiday or not?

With the advent of Monday, many people are asking themselves a question: is December 8 a bank holiday this year? By the current calendar and holiday lists, December 8 is going to be a regular working day. There isn't any festival, national observance, or special occasion scheduled on this date, and no official announcement declared a public or bank holiday.

Holidays in most banking calendars are pegged to important national events or religious and cultural festivals. Banks will likely remain open since December 8 does not fall on any significant event of such a nature. Employees and customers of the bank should therefore plan their visits in the understanding that banks remain open.

Worth noting, though, is the fact that as several physical bank branches may be open, online banking services are assuredly accessible, including mobile apps and ATMs.

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