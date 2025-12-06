Over 450 Indian Students Deported in 5 Years: Not US or Canada, but UK Tops List!

More than 450 Indian students have faced deportation or denial of entry across multiple countries over the last five years, according to official data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Parliament on Thursday. The figures highlight the growing legal and regulatory challenges Indian students are encountering in popular international study destinations.

Countries from Which Indian Students Were Deported

The government data reveals that Indian students were deported from the following countries during the past five years:

United Kingdom: 170 students

Australia: 114 students

Russia: 82 students

United States: 45 students

Georgia: 17 students

Ukraine: 13 students

Finland: 5 students

China: 4 students

Egypt: 2 students

Austria: 1 student

Entry Denials at US and Other Borders

In addition to deportations, several students were stopped at immigration checkpoints and denied entry:

United States: 62 students

Kyrgyzstan: 11 students

While the government has not disclosed individual case details, the reasons behind deportations and entry refusals are understood to include violations of visa conditions, documentation issues, overstays, and failures to meet compliance requirements set by host nations.

‘Safer’ Study Countries Also Affected

What stands out in the data is the wide geographic spread of these incidents. Indian students faced action not only in regions with evolving immigration systems but also in countries traditionally viewed as stable and student-friendly, such as the UK, Australia, and the US.

Tighter Global Student Visa Rules in 2025

These developments come at a time when several major study destinations are tightening immigration and student visa regulations. Australia, in particular, has introduced some of the most significant changes this year.

Key policy updates in Australia include:

The Subclass 500 student visa fee has been increased from AUD 1,600 to AUD 2,000, effective July 1, 2025.

New visa processing norms under Ministerial Direction 115 (MD 115) came into force from November 14, 2025.

These include priority-based visa approvals, enhanced scrutiny of “packaged courses”, and stricter action against visa misuse.

Growing Compliance Risks for Indian Students

The latest figures underline that Indian students must remain highly vigilant about visa rules, institutional compliance, and documentation, regardless of the destination. With global immigration frameworks becoming more disciplined and data-driven, even minor lapses can lead to serious consequences, including deportation or permanent travel restrictions.