JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date Announced: May 17, Check Eligibility & Pattern

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on May 17, 2026, and will be conducted by IIT Roorkee. To be eligible, candidates must qualify the JEE Main 2026 exams, and the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be selected to appear for the exam.

Exam Pattern and Highlights

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT).

The exam consists of two compulsory papers: Paper 1 (morning session, 9 am - 12 noon) and Paper 2 (afternoon session, 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm).

Each paper will be 3 hours long, with an additional hour for candidates with disabilities (PwD).

The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi.

The marking scheme includes full, partial, and zero marks.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have qualified for the JEE Main 2026 exams and be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates.

Candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2000 (with a 5-year relaxation for reserved category candidates).

Candidates must have cleared their class 12 examination in 2024 or 2025.

Important Dates and Updates

JEE Advanced 2026 exam date: May 17, 2026

Application window: To be announced soon

Official website: jeeadv.ac.in

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