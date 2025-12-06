US Education: Telugu Students in Milwaukee Attend Awareness Session Hosted by ATA

With changing regulations, rising safety concerns, and increasing pressure on international students in the United States, the American Telugu Association (ATA) has stepped up efforts to guide Telugu youth pursuing higher education abroad. A special student orientation programme held at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee offered crucial insights into academic, legal, and personal challenges faced by Indian students.

Organised in collaboration with Indian student organisations, the event drew a strong turnout and aimed to equip newcomers with practical knowledge on campus life, immigration policies, mental health support, and career planning. Notably, the University of Wisconsin is also the alma mater of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, making the venue of symbolic significance for aspiring tech professionals.

A highlight of the programme was an in-depth session by attorney Prashanthi Reddy. They explained updated regulations on CPT and OPT, stressed the importance of maintaining lawful status, and addressed concerns about recent compliance-related issues affecting students. ATA Media Chair Bhanu Swargam noted that strict adherence to immigration rules is now more crucial than ever.

Industry experts and entrepreneurs also shared guidance on building successful careers in the US Speakers included Ravi Reddy, tech entrepreneur and venture investor; Kiran Pasham; and entrepreneur KK Reddy, who discussed internships, networking, and long-term professional growth.

Dr. Swarnjit S. Arora, emeritus professor of Economics, encouraged students to engage in cross-cultural experiences and develop communication skills essential for thriving in multicultural environments.

Safety was another core focus, with UW–Milwaukee Police Chief Brian Switala and Police Lieutenant Alexander Ewend offering practical advice and outlining campus resources available in emergencies. Insurance specialist Krishna Rangaraju guided students on choosing suitable health and life insurance plans.

ATA president Jayanth Challa, secretary Sainath Reddy Boyapalli, and trustees Maheedar Muskula, Ven Reddy, R.V. Reddy, and Krishna Rangaraju led the initiative. The Milwaukee coordination team — including Polireddy Ganta, Chandramouli Saraswathi, Jayanth Para, Karunakar Reddy, Venkat Jalari, Santhoshi Valluri, Raja Nethi, Vivekanand Kommineni, and Vikranth Reddy Kunduru — played a key role in executing the programme successfully.

The session concluded with ATA reaffirming its commitment to supporting Telugu students with reliable guidance, mentorship, and community engagement as they navigate life in the US.