Telangana SSC Exam 2026 Timetable Delayed Due to Festival Holidays

The announcement of the Class 10 (SSC) exam timetable for 2026 has been delayed because the State government has not yet released the list of general and optional holidays for next year. The Education Department is waiting for clarity on festival holidays before finalising the exam dates.

A few weeks ago, the department suggested starting the exams on either March 16 or March 18, but the dates cannot be confirmed yet. The main reason for the delay is the uncertainty over the holidays for Ramzan and Sri Rama Navami.

Ramzan is expected around March 20, and Sri Rama Navami may fall on March 26 or 27, depending on the state’s final decision.

Every year, the holiday list is issued in November, but this time, the 2026 list has still not been released. Officials say that there is still some time and the schedule will be announced soon.

So far, 5.40 lakh students have registered for the SSC Public Exams 2026. More applications are expected as students can still apply with a late fee of ₹200 until December 11, and with a late fee of ₹500 from December 15 to 29.

The exam fee is ₹125 for all subjects and ₹110 for up to three subjects. Vocational students must pay an additional ₹60.

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