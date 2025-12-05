School Holiday on December 6: Will Schools Remain Open or Closed Across States?

Due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, schools across various districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to remain closed on Saturday, December 6. However, there is no official notification issued so far. Students and parents are advised to stay in contact with their respective school authorities for the latest updates before attending school.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for December 6

Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. As a result, schools in these regions are expected to remain closed on December 6 as a safety precaution. Parents and students should confirm the status with their school managements before stepping out.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, schools are likely to remain shut on December 6 amid a statewide teachers’ agitation.

Out of around 25,000 schools, nearly 18,000 institutions catering to Classes 9 and 10 have suspended operations completely. Both teaching and non-teaching staff have joined the strike to press their demands, just ahead of the Class 10 board examinations.

While the strike has had limited impact in Mumbai, many schools in the Marathwada region are reported to be closed.

The Maharashtra government has issued a stern warning to teachers and staff, stating that strict disciplinary action will be taken and one day’s salary will be deducted for those participating in the strike.

Dr. Mahesh Palkar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has directed all district education officers and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to ensure schools remain open.

However, the Metropolitan Teachers’ Association criticized the move, calling the salary deduction an attack on teachers’ rights. The association reiterated that the agitation will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Kerala

In Kerala, the government has officially declared school holidays on December 9 and 11 in view of the upcoming local body elections.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh: Possible closures due to Cyclone Ditwah rainfall.

Maharashtra: Schools closed amid teachers’ strike; government orders reopening.

Kerala: Official holidays on December 9 and 11 for local elections.

Students are urged to check for official announcements or contact their school administration for accurate information regarding classes on December 6.