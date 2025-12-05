Hyderabad: After Merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies, All Records Now Under GHMC Control!

In a major administrative reshuffle, 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) — comprising 20 municipalities and seven municipal corporations — have officially been merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The move significantly expands GHMC’s jurisdiction to include areas within or abutting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) across Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts.

Following the merger, Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) began taking over all official records on Wednesday night, just hours after GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan issued formal orders. The transfer of documents to the custody of the six GHMC Zonal Commissioners was completed by early Thursday.

GHMC Budget to Include Merged Areas

With the merger now complete, the GHMC Budget for 2026–27 will cover the newly added ULBs. Draft Budget proposals are set to be presented before the Standing Committee on December 11.

Ward Delimitation Draft in Two Days

Commissioner RV Karnan confirmed that the State Government will release the draft ward delimitation notification within two days. Citizens will then have a week to file objections or suggestions, which will be reviewed within 10 days. The final notification is expected by the end of December.

Records Takeover and Administrative Transition

DMCs completed the takeover of official records from the merged ULB offices on Wednesday night and have been directed to submit compliance reports by December 5. The tasks include:

Seizing minute books and other key records

Closing existing ULB bank accounts and transferring balances to GHMC accounts

Supervising sanitation and field operations starting Friday

Name boards across the merged areas have already been updated to reflect GHMC administration. Former municipal commissioners will now function as in-charge deputy commissioners until further orders.

Additionally, DMCs have been asked to submit detailed reports in nine prescribed formats, covering:

Employee data

Movable and immovable assets

Deposits and dues

Ongoing schemes

Pending bills

Building and layout permissions issued in the past three years

Residents Raise Concerns Over Zone Allocation

Several residents from merged areas expressed concern over provisional zone allocations. For instance, Turkayamjal and Badangpet residents opposed their inclusion under the Charminar Zone, preferring LB Nagar instead. Similar concerns were voiced in Pocharam, Boduppal, and Peerzadiguda.

Responding to these concerns, Karnan clarified that the current zonal allocations are temporary, meant only for immediate administrative convenience. The final boundaries will be determined after the completion of the ward delimitation process.

Municipal commissioners of the erstwhile ULBs have been instructed to fully cooperate and ensure a smooth transfer of all movable and immovable assets to GHMC as per government rules.