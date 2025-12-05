Jatadhara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sudheer Babu’s Mythological Thriller

Sudheer Babu’s latest supernatural thriller Jatadhara struggled to make an impact at the box office in both Telugu and Hindi versions. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film featured Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in a significant role, adding to the initial buzz surrounding its release.

Despite the hype, the movie failed to connect with audiences in theatres and has now made its way to OTT. Jatadhara is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, but only in Telugu, with no update yet on the Hindi version’s digital release. Whether the film will find a better response online is something viewers and makers are keenly watching.

The project was jointly backed by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda under banners such as Zee Studios and Prerna Arora Productions. The cast also includes Shilpa Shirodkar in a prominent role, along with Divya Khossla. The music for the film was presented by Zee Music Company.