December 6 School Holiday or not?

With the continuing heavy rains in the aftermath of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, several regions in South India are likely to declare holidays for schools on Saturday, December 6. Although no official state-level orders have been issued so far, classes are most likely to be suspended in many districts owing to inclement weather. Students and parents are advised to stay in contact with their respective schools for the latest instructions before heading out.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh

Following continuous rainfall across various parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the coastal belts of Andhra Pradesh, concern over student safety was raised. Holidays are expected to be declared on December 6 in many districts if downpours continue. As notifications may vary from one district administration to the other, families are advised to remain tuned to any announcements from local authorities or school management.

Maharashtra

The threat of school closures on December 6 in Maharashtra is not because of the weather, but because of a statewide strike called by teachers’ associations. Nearly 18,000 institutions teaching classes 9 and 10 have allegedly closed down out of approximately 25,000 schools in the state due to the agitation.

The strike comes at a critical time, just ahead of the Class 10 board examinations, and includes both teaching and non-teaching staff demanding resolution of long-pending issues.

Although the impact was limited in Mumbai, several schools in the Marathwada region continued to remain shut. The state government, in response, has issued strict directions that schools must function as usual. Authorities have also warned that workers who skip duty may face disciplinary action, including a deduction of one day’s salary.

This warning has intensified discontent among teachers. The Metropolitan Teachers' Association criticized the order on salary cuts as "a direct attack on the rights of teachers," and promised full support to the ongoing protest. According to the unions, the agitation would continue until demands are met.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala will remain closed on 9 and 11 December, but this time not because of rain or hartal, but due to the local body elections to be held there. The state government has declared holidays on these two days to facilitate smooth conduct of polling.

Conclusion While different states may declare school closures on December 6, the reasons vary from severe weather conditions to administrative strikes. Due to the changing nature of circumstances, the students are advised to check with their schools or the district officials if classes would be held or not.

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